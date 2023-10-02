Tractors take to the streets for Alpha Tractor Parade

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - Tractors from across Michigan and Minnesota took the streets of Iron County on Sunday for the fourth Alpha Michigan Tractor Parade.

The Classic Farm Machinery Clubs of Dickinson and Iron Counties organized the event.

Participants drove through Alpha Michigan to Stager Lake Park and served food and drinks. Afterwards, the tractors drove back through Alpha where the parade concluded.

