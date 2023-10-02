Summer warmth followed by fall pattern

An upper-level ridge of high pressure brings near-record-breaking heat today and tomorrow. Then, a trough digs in with a cold front Wednesday through Friday. We will start with thunderstorms Wednesday afternoon followed by morning rain showers into the weekend. Conditions will become windy and cooler. Temperatures will trend in the 50s as the trough moves through. We’re also expecting windy conditions on Saturday as northwesterly winds will gust around 30-35mph.

Today: Morning thundershowers east. Then, mostly sunny and hot

>Highs: Mid to upper 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low 80s inland, 70s along shorelines

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with afternoon showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain and windy

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, and lake-effect rain

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Sunday: Partly cloudy with drizzle

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

