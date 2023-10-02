State gas price average jumps 7 cents since last week

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - Drivers across the state will notice a slightly higher price at the pump this week, as Gas prices are up 7 cents from a week ago.

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.72 per gallon for regular unleaded gas. This price is 1 cent more than this time last month but still 44 cents less than this time last year. This price is 10 cents less than the national average which is now $3.82 per gallon.

Motorists are paying an average of $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline; a discount of about $23 from 2022′s highest price last June.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand rose slightly from 8.41 to 8.62 million b/d; however, it is below last year’s rate of 8.83 million b/d during the same week in September 2022. Meanwhile, total domestic gasoline stocks increased by 1 million bbl to 220.5 million bbl.

At the close of Wednesday’s formal trading session, WTI increased by $3.29 to settle at $93.71. Oil prices increased sharply after the EIA reported that total commercial crude stocks decreased by 2.2 million bbl to 416.3 million bbl. The market is concerned that tight supply may not be robust enough to meet demand for the remainder of 2023. As a result, the price of oil could climb higher and keep pump prices elevated this fall.

“After slightly declining for most of last week, Michigan gas prices reversed course over the weekend,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Fluctuating oil prices have limited seasonal price decreases typically seen as the country settles into the lower-demand fall driving season.”

Around the Upper Peninsula, the highest average can be found in Alger County at $3.89 per gallon. The lowest can be found in Dickinson County at $3.48 per gallon.

