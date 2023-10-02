Republic dam project delayed until next spring

REPUBLIC, Mich. (WLUC) - The Republic dam project is experiencing a slight delay.

The state of Michigan awarded $1.8 million from the state budget to install a new dam and rock spillway to help with fish spawning. Township Supervisor Jim Brennan says right now the project is still waiting on approval from EGLE.

“Two weeks ago, we sent in our design for the dam spillway fish passage, and we worked with the DNR fisheries and EGLE on all the steps to design it. They have it and now we’re waiting for them to sign off on it then we can start,” Brennan said.

Brennan says while previously he was hopeful the project could begin this fall; removal will be delayed until next spring because of mussels on the bed of the river near the dam.

“The DNR fishery gave us until October 15th to remove them this year and we can start the project or June 1st of 2024 because of the spring runoff. We cannot do it until June 1st, 2024, we cannot get all the ducks in a row,” Brennan said.

Brennan says he understands concerns about the project being delayed but he wants to make sure it is completed correctly.

“We are in the final step, we have to do this right,” Brennan said. “This is one of the first concepts in Michigan, this kind of concept of a spillway fish passage. We believe the state will like it so much that they’ll use it in other incidents around the state.”

Brennan says the project is important to ensure basins along the Michigamme River remain full.

“If there are no river basins, property values drop along the river which eventually affects the whole township of Republic,” Brennan said. “The town of Republic will spread out and property values will go down.”

Brennan says once the permit is approved by EGLE the township will work on creating a budget which will then need to be approved by the Michigamme River Basin Authority.

