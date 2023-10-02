Pictured Rocks Cruises sees boost in attendance during warm October start

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - As warm temperatures continue into Tuesday, many found ways to enjoy Monday’s heat.

147 people packed the Pictured Rocks Express for the 1 p.m. tour along the 17-mile Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore.

Some first-time visitors said they enjoyed the sunny views along the rock face. Pictured Rocks Cruises staff said Monday’s boat rides were extremely popular.

“In the 40 years working here, this has been the nicest October and late September weather we’ve ever had,” said David Sliter, Pictured Rocks Cruises boat captain. “We are really happy to have this weather going out on the last part of our season.”

Destinations on this cruise included the popular Indian Head Rock, Miners Castle, Spray Falls and more. Some people on the cruise experienced Pictured Rocks for the first time.

“It was an excellent tour, excellent tour. There were beautiful colors. The light was perfect on the rocks. There was a very good narration from the captain of the boat,” said Robert Wolfe, a Virginia resident.

Wolfe and his wife are on a two-week camping trip in the U.P. They say they have never been to Upper Michigan before and still have much to see.

“We are staying at the 12-mile Campground,” Wolfe said. “We will then head to Mackinac Island for two days. We’ll take the ferry and do some bike riding.”

Pictured Rock Cruises staff said tours have seen a jump in popularity this week because of the nice weather.

“Definitely the next couple of days look the nicest for this week. We have eight cruises going out daily. There is still room for those people coming up and people are coming up from all over,” said Micaela Lindstrom, Pictured Rocks Cruises manager.

Sliter said after more than 40 years as a captain, he keeps coming back for more.

“Every morning I wake up and it’s never like ‘Ugh I have to go to work.’ I love being out on the lake. The lake has a life of its own. It has its own personality, and you don’t know what it will bring you every day,” Sliter said.

Cruise tours leave almost hourly. The last day for a pictured rock tour is Oct. 22.

