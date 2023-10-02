Peter White Public Library kicks off ‘Banned Books’ celebration

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library in Marquette kicked off its “Banned Books Week” celebration Monday.

Library patrons enjoyed a free concert and readings of banned books. Each year the American Library Association (ALA) dedicates one week to highlight books banned or challenged in the U.S.

This year’s theme is “Let Freedom Read.” Library staff said it is important to celebrate and promote banned books to further education freedom.

“What books do is they introduce other people to cultures and other types of individuals they might not be exposed to. It is a matter of building understanding, compassion, and love for everybody else,” said Martin Achatz, Peter White Public Library adult program coordinator.

The library will continue its celebration throughout the month, with a virtual reading from an author whose book was banned on Oct. 23.

