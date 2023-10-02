OSF Healthcare St. Francis hosts blessing of animals

More than a dozen pets attended the blessing.
More than a dozen pets attended the blessing.(WLUC)
By Caden Meines
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Some furry friends visited OSF St. Francis Hospital in Escanaba on Sunday.

In celebration of the upcoming feast day for St. Francis of Assisi, the Patron Saint of Animals, OSF St. Francis Hospital hosted a special blessing for pets.

Hospital Chaplain Father Robb Jurkovich held a short prayer service and then splashed the animals with holy water. He said the blessing can bring the owners a sense of reassurance and peace.

“Animals are a part of the family,” Jurkovich said. “So, by extension, we’re blessing families through this event. So whenever you can multiply blessings that’s a win for the community.”

There were more than a dozen pets at the event. Jurkovich said he would like to see more attend next year.

“St. Francis Hospital is all about outreach to the community, not just the work that’s done in the building, but outreach to the entire epicenter of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and Escanaba here,” Jurkovich. “Especially to reach out to bless families, to help families, especially in times where there has been a lot of unrest in the Spirit.”

Barb and Wayne Seibert brought their cats, Kara and Prada, to be blessed. They said, that since the cats are a part of the family, the blessing is another part of their spiritual journey.

“It just enhances it,” Barb Seibert said. “It’s so special, God provides for everything even for our pets.”

“It’s a great opportunity to have the cats blessed, or pets I should say since there are mostly dogs, it was very nice,” Wayne Seibert said.

Jurkovich also said the hospital would like to make this blessing an annual occurrence.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall

Latest News

Participants drove through Alpha Michigan to Stager Lake Park.
Tractors take to the streets for Alpha Tractor Parade
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Oct. 1 declared Miguel Cabrera Day in Michigan
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Oct. 1 declared Miguel Cabrera Day in Michigan
Organizers started this celebration with a few speeches and some food before cutting the ribbon.
New Powell Township trail celebrates opening day