Local Celtic band greets cruisers, plays local gathering spots

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County Celtic music band formed during the pandemic shared their love of traditional Irish and Scottish music with locals and visitors on Monday.

The group is called Fáilte, pronounced Fall-cha, which means “welcome” in Gaelic.

Fáilte welcomed cruisers all summer at the Delta Chamber of Commerce. The band plays traditional Celtic instruments, including the fiddle and the penny whistle.

Musician Carol Irving said, even though she’s not Irish or Scottish, she felt drawn to the music.

“I’ve always been an admirer of folk music, and this is just a branch or an extension of American folk music,” Irving said. “A lot of American folk music comes from Ireland and/or Scotland.”

Although cruise season ended today, Fáilte plays the second Thursday of each month at Hereford & Hops in downtown Escanaba.

