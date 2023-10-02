Local Celtic band greets cruisers, plays local gathering spots

Band members play traditional Celtic instruments, including the penny whistle and the fiddle.
Band members play traditional Celtic instruments, including the penny whistle and the fiddle.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A Delta County Celtic music band formed during the pandemic shared their love of traditional Irish and Scottish music with locals and visitors on Monday.

The group is called Fáilte, pronounced Fall-cha, which means “welcome” in Gaelic.

Fáilte welcomed cruisers all summer at the Delta Chamber of Commerce. The band plays traditional Celtic instruments, including the fiddle and the penny whistle.

Musician Carol Irving said, even though she’s not Irish or Scottish, she felt drawn to the music.

“I’ve always been an admirer of folk music, and this is just a branch or an extension of American folk music,” Irving said. “A lot of American folk music comes from Ireland and/or Scotland.”

Although cruise season ended today, Fáilte plays the second Thursday of each month at Hereford & Hops in downtown Escanaba.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
An IGotYou Jordy sticker
Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay
The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS

Latest News

A banned books collection on display
Peter White Public Library kicks off ‘Banned Books’ celebration
American Queen Voyages cruisers disembark in Escanaba (FILE PHOTO).
American Queen Voyages makes final cruise stop in Escanaba
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs
A pink ribbon in front of WLUC TV6
Experts recommend self-awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month