Humor to ‘UP’ your spirits: ‘Stand UP Comedy Festival’ returning to Marquette for its second year

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Prepare to laugh while you pour a glass because “Stand U.P. Comedy Festival” is returning to the Marquette area at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Barrel + Beam.

Comedian Vinny Schultz visits Upper Michigan Today to discuss the festival’s lineup, featuring a collection of acts from local talent to a former contestant from America’s Got Talent.

But first, Tia Trudgeon and guest co-host Catherine Lightfoot discuss the day’s hot topics.

Tia Trudgeon is joined by co-host Catherine Lightfoot to discuss the day's hot stories.

Now, back to the “open mic” with comedian Vinny Schultz!

Schultz highlights the pool of talent coming to the Marquette area in the coming weeks.

The first wave of talent will take the mic on October 5th at the Ore Dock Brewing Co., with comedian and former radio personality Dave Wellfare headlining the show. Three other comedians native to the U.P. will bring their talent to the stage as well. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m., and performances will begin at 7:30 p.m.

The 2nd annual “U.P. Stand Up Festival” will kick off a month later with shows at the Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Barrel + Beam, with talent taking the stage from November 1st to the 4th. The dates, times, and performances are as follows.

Wednesday, November 1st (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Eric Laksonen; Jim Berry, Kash Money Karl, Raegan Nielela, Trevor Clumpner ; Headliner: Sean Patrick Moore

Thursday, November 2nd (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Louis D. Michael; Headliner: Zach Martina

9:30 p.m. - Feature: Matt Conn; Headliner: Camila Ballario

Friday, November 3 (Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Adam Degi; Headliner: Mary Santora

9:30 p.m. - Thick Skin w/ Mike Stanley & Matt Cobos

Saturday, November 4 (Ore Dock Brewing Co. and Barrel + Beam)

(Ore Dock Brewing Co.)

7:00 p.m. - Feature: Dave Yates; Headliner: Ryan Niemiller (former contestant from America’s Got Talent)

9:30 p.m. - Feature: Dave Yates; Headlines: Ryan Niemiller (former contestant from America’s Got Talent)

(Barrel + Beam)

6:00 p.m. - Comedy City Improv (Family Friendly Show)

8:00 p.m. - Comedy City Improv

Schultz says the upcoming shows are a sign that comedy is coming back to the Marquette area.

Comedian Vinny Schultz joins Upper Michigan Today to discuss a series of upcoming comedy shows.

Additionally, Schultz talks about his career path in comedy and the methods he uses to develop great humor.

Comedian Vinny Schultz talks the evolution of his career and the process behind comedy.

In preparation for the breweries’ upcoming comedy festival, Tia and Catherine have a taste of Bell’s newest beer, “Oberon Eclipse”. How do the beers compare? Watch to hear their verdict.

Upper Michigan Today officially kicks off the autumn season with a sip of Oberon Eclipse.

All comedy shows are ticketed events.

To get your tickets for “Dave Wellfare Headlines Ore Dock Brewing Co.”, click here.

To get your tickets for “Stand U.P. Comedy Festival”, click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.