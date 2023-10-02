Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes says cookie prices won’t increase despite nationwide inflation

(WMBF News)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) is gearing up for this year’s cookie sales and for those in their market, the prices will remain stable despite inflation.

GSNWGL says they understand why many councils are making the tough decision with the shifts in the economic landscape and the impact price increases have had on businesses.

The organization is working to ensure that the Girl Scout experience remains accessible while generating the necessary funds to support the mission of empowering Girl Scouts and fostering their growth.

“Your continued support makes all the difference, and we are immensely grateful for your trust in our program. By purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you are investing in the development of tomorrow’s leaders. Your generosity allows us to keep our promise of keeping the prices stable for another year,” says GSNWGL CEO Patti Shafto-Carlson.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS
An IGotYou Jordy sticker
Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay

Latest News

Michigan launches website to help student loan borrowers with resuming monthly payments
Meijer enters health insurance space with Blue Cross Blue Shield
A Michigan State Police vehicle on the scene.
UPDATE: Suspect shot in Skandia Township altercation with troopers remains in stable condition
Comedian Vinny Schultz joins Tia Trudgeon and guest host Catherine Lightfoot to discuss the 2nd...
Humor to ‘UP’ your spirits: ‘Stand UP Comedy Festival’ returning to Marquette for its second year