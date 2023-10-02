Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes says cookie prices won’t increase despite nationwide inflation

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) is gearing up for this year’s cookie sales and for those in their market, the prices will remain stable despite inflation.

GSNWGL says they understand why many councils are making the tough decision with the shifts in the economic landscape and the impact price increases have had on businesses.

The organization is working to ensure that the Girl Scout experience remains accessible while generating the necessary funds to support the mission of empowering Girl Scouts and fostering their growth.

“Your continued support makes all the difference, and we are immensely grateful for your trust in our program. By purchasing Girl Scout Cookies, you are investing in the development of tomorrow’s leaders. Your generosity allows us to keep our promise of keeping the prices stable for another year,” says GSNWGL CEO Patti Shafto-Carlson.

