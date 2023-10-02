Experts recommend self-awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - October is breast cancer awareness month a time when pink ribbons signify hope and the impact of breast cancer.

According to the CDC breast cancer is the second most common cancer found in women. UPHS Radiation Oncologist Dr. Eric Schaff said breast cancer can be prevented through early detection.

“Coming to your screening mammograms is the most important part. I would recommend starting at age 40 and getting an annual mammogram. Unless you had a close relative with breast cancer at a young age then you should get your screening 5 years younger than that family member had breast cancer.” said Schaff

Extensive cancer treatment is expensive. In light of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Superior Health Foundation is continuing its annual Paint the Peninsula Pink fundraiser. The goal is to get a donation each day. One day on the calendar is a $150 donation and two days is $250.

Superior Health Foundation Executive Director Jim LaJoie said this fundraiser is important for supporting families during difficult times.

“These bills can be just devastating to families, and we are there to help. We are part of that support network, and we want to provide funding to help them ease some of that stress they have,” said LaJoie.

Dr. Schaff says the breast cancer cure rate continues to go up thanks to new treatment methods. He also said the best practice is no longer self-check, but self-awareness.

“What’s recommended these days is breast self-awareness. So, what that means is if you notice any changes make sure you go to your family physician about it. That might be lumps, bumps, skin changes, nipple changes, nipple discharge, things like that.” said Schaff.

More information on how to help Paint the Peninsula Pink can be found online.

