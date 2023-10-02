Billerud begins idle, temporary layoffs

Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.
Billerud's Escanaba mill temporarily lays off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Billerud’s Escanaba mill has temporarily laid off 280 of its roughly 830 workers.

USW Local 21′s President Gerald Kell said the two-week layoff presents a hardship for those impacted by the layoffs.

“To be clear, the State of Michigan does have a one-week waiting period on unemployment claims,” he said. “So, no one actually will be paid their unemployment benefits for the first week.”

This layoff period is in part due to a planned one-week annual maintenance outage; however, the company said several additional items caused the layoffs and the longer plant downtime.

“Due to customer inventory destocking and low demand for paper, Billerud is opting to idle the mill’s paper machines during this outage,” said Shawn Hall, director of communications. “Further, the company intends to take an additional week of market-related downtime following the maintenance to balance our production with customer needs.”

While Billerud performs this maintenance every year, Kell said this is the first year the company has both laid off workers and stopped all production.

“[A] typical outage, even though they take down the kraft mill and boiler house every year, it doesn’t always curb production completely,” Kell said. “This year, they’re shutting down all three paper machines in their entirety.”

Kell said the company filled a mass claim with unemployment, so the laid off workers would not have to file their own claims. He added the layoff is only temporary, and the union is excited about the future.

“A layoff is never what anybody wants. It’s certainly an inconvenience and it makes a lot of work for just getting it set up,” Kell said. “But we are still on the precipice of a major rebuild that’s going to secure this mill’s future for the next 50 years plus. So, we’re still excited for that prospect, and that project is still ongoing.”

Kell said the bridge project, which is stage one of the major transformation project, is nearing completion.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
An IGotYou Jordy sticker
Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay
The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS

Latest News

A banned books collection on display
Peter White Public Library kicks off ‘Banned Books’ celebration
Band members play traditional Celtic instruments, including the penny whistle and the fiddle.
Local Celtic band greets cruisers, plays local gathering spots
American Queen Voyages cruisers disembark in Escanaba (FILE PHOTO).
American Queen Voyages makes final cruise stop in Escanaba
A pink ribbon in front of WLUC TV6
Experts recommend self-awareness this Breast Cancer Awareness Month