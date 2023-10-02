American Queen Voyages makes final cruise stop in Escanaba

American Queen Voyages cruisers disembark in Escanaba (FILE PHOTO).
American Queen Voyages cruisers disembark in Escanaba (FILE PHOTO).(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Monday, American Queen Voyages made its final stop in Escanaba.

This was the cruise line’s first summer with Escanaba as a port of call and its last summer touring the Great lakes. In a statement, the company president said it decided to stop service because the cost of storing the boats during the off-season is too high.

Craig Woerpel, director of the Escanaba Downtown Development Authority, said feedback from cruisers was great, and he hoped another cruise line would take notice.

“The response from the passengers was phenomenal about Escanaba,” Woerpel said. “They were even saying such things as ‘Escanaba was better than Mackinac Island.’”

Woerpel said the cruise lines should look at the reputation Escanaba gained as a port of call in one season and that cruisers liked the “genuine people” and small-town atmosphere of Escanaba.

