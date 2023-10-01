Superior Health Foundation hosts 12th annual gala

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Health Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Gala Saturday.

This year Superior Health Foundation partnered with Bay Cliff Health Camp for the gala. Organizers said there were 425 people in attendance.

Jim LaJoie, Superior Health Foundation executive director, said Bay Cliff will receive more than $15,000 in funding for a Beach Day program for children with disabilities.

“With a portion of our funding, it’s going to go into motorized wheelchairs and also blankets so we can safely transport those kids. To go to the water, to be able to swim, to be able to be by the water just like every other child. It’s an incredibly special project.”

LaJoie said the event had about $30,000 worth of prizes with a silent auction, prize wheel, and prize boxes. Superior Health Foundation expects to net between $110,000 and $115,000 with the gala.

