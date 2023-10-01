Superior Health Foundation hosts 12th annual gala

Superior Health Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Gala Saturday.
Superior Health Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Gala Saturday.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team and Audrey Stetson
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Superior Health Foundation hosted its 12th Annual Gala Saturday.

This year Superior Health Foundation partnered with Bay Cliff Health Camp for the gala. Organizers said there were 425 people in attendance.

Jim LaJoie, Superior Health Foundation executive director, said Bay Cliff will receive more than $15,000 in funding for a Beach Day program for children with disabilities.

“With a portion of our funding, it’s going to go into motorized wheelchairs and also blankets so we can safely transport those kids. To go to the water, to be able to swim, to be able to be by the water just like every other child. It’s an incredibly special project.”

LaJoie said the event had about $30,000 worth of prizes with a silent auction, prize wheel, and prize boxes. Superior Health Foundation expects to net between $110,000 and $115,000 with the gala.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
GINCC logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closes
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules

Latest News

The event included live music, raffles, bucket raffles and dinner.
Alger County Animal Shelter hosts a fundraiser
The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS
Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet...
Station Marquette US Coast Guard hosts community open house
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.
Agripalooza 2023 featured 370 fifth grade students