SCROC celebrates recovery month in Marquette

A sign for more recovery services
A sign for more recovery services(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wrapping up National Recovery Month the Superior Connections Recovery Community Organization held a recovery celebration downtown Marquette.

The event had Yoga, Food, and Games for people to enjoy. Event Organizer Sarah Suardini says today is all about giving people an opportunity to celebrate healing.

“We want to give people an opportunity to try different techniques or medicines that may work for people in recovery. It’s good when you are in recovery to find other things to pick up in place of your substance use,” said Suardini.

Addiction and substance abuse can happen to anyone. Suardini says substance abuse and mental health struggles work hand in hand. Volunteer Alexis Miron said spreading awareness about substance recovery will be a help to those who are struggling.

“Addiction is kind of a taboo topic and a lot of people don’t always have a lot of resources and a lot of help. So it’s important to encourage people who are trying to get over or are wanting to get sober,” said Miron.

SCROC House Manager Jason Perreault said before you judge someone who is struggling, try to learn their story.

“You never know what people’s stories are. You never know what they are going through and there might be a reason why that person is using. You know everybody has their story so just letting people know that you are there for them and having some kind of shoulder to lean on and giving that shoulder is really important.” said Perrault.

Suardini said she hopes to grow the event next year to further involve the community.

