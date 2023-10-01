Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The annual Jordan DeMay IGotYou Walk run event held its second year on Sunday.

368 Runners stuck around after the race to spend time together and remember Jordan through fun music and food.

Race Director Nina Vandenende says Sunday’s event has more people than last year with more than 400 people in attendance. She also said Sunday was a great way for the students to come together and support each other.

“I think for them to come together and see each other and hug each other, which we’ve seen a lot this morning really helps them to remember him but remember him in a positive way with support surrounding them,” said Vandenende.

The run raised money for the Jordan DeMay scholarship and brought important awareness to Jordan’s story. Volunteer and close friend to Jordan, Jack Quinnell said it’s important to remember it’s okay to ask for help.

“There are many places where they can go to. There’s online resources but I say just go to a parent. Go to a trusted adult who can help you because the situation is not forever and I think that they just need someone to talk to and help them get through it and help them calm down a little bit,” said Quinnell.

Jordan’s Mother Jennifer Buta said their family is waiting for a trial date for the scammers. She also says she is extremely grateful for the community support for her son’s legacy.

“Jordan was this kid that people knew through sports. This smiling face. He touched a lot of people, and his story shook a lot of people. So, I am so grateful for everyone who came out in support of us and continues to support us and remember Jordan’s story,” said Buta.

Those having suicidal thoughts are not alone. Dial 988 for the suicide and crisis lifeline at any time.

