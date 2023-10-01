Porcupine Mountain fall color chair lift rides continues this fall

Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.
Department of Natural Resources were helping participants get on and off the ski ride.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Even with foggy weather hundreds of people were in Ontonagon to ride the Porcupine Mountain fall color chair Lift Ride.

Ski Hill ranger Mike Smith said the ski ride gives you an amazing experience for just $10.

“It’s a 15-minute ride to the top of the ski hill, and there are a couple of options to get off at the top and a viewing platform as well as our Nordic cross-country trails and then some viewing on our ski hills as well and then a 15-minute ride back,” said smith.

Smith said this event is free for children under 10. He also says there were other activities for participants to do if they didn’t want to go on the ski ride.

“There are also some options for some folks that want to hike down our ski run and that’s open as well and have a disk golf course and it’s an 18-hole,” Smith said.

One attendee, Cherri Giannunzio, came all the way from Big Bay with family to ride the chair lift. She also said her friends and she used to come on this ride as kids. Giannunzio said things have changed since the last time she came 40 years ago.

“40 years ago, they didn’t have all the parking lots and all the buildings as they are now so yeah lots of nice changes,” Giannunzio said.

Another participant said he is afraid of heights, however today he was facing his fears.

“It’s a little bit scary but it was interesting going up into the clouds and then being above the clouds and then coming back down,” Participant said.

Staff said the park will now be open on Saturdays and Sundays from noon to six until October 14.

