New Powell Township trail celebrates opening day

After spending more than $150,000 and having dozens of volunteers work hundreds of man hours, Powell Township finally welcomes a new trailhead with a grand ribbon cutting.(Tony Anderson)
By TV6 News Team and Antonio Anderson
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POWELL, Mich. (WLUC) - Sunday afternoon, people from Marquette County gathered to celebrate the opening of the new Powell Township Trailhead.

Organizers started this celebration with a few speeches and some food before cutting the ribbon.

The township has worked on this project since 2019. The trail manager said they have spent more than $150,000 on it, had dozens of volunteers and worked hundreds of hours. This project introduced more than 12 miles of class 1 Biking and hiking trails.

“Making Big Bay a more of a beautiful place to live and to visit, helps folks that have business in town just to have more people coming up here: to enjoy it, to camp, to stay at hotels, to buy food and stuff like that,” says Big Bay/Powell Township Parks and Trail Manager Coty Sorby.

Sorby says people can potentially look forward to new trails coming in the future.

“It’s certainly not over. Its kind of like the grand beginning,” Sorby said.

This new trailhead is located near the Powell Township Recreation Center.

