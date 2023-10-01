Matt Gaetz says he will attempt to oust Kevin McCarthy from speakership

Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
(CNN) - Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida wants to unseat Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

His comments come after McCarthy relied on Democrats to pass a continuing resolution Saturday to keep the government up and running.

Gaetz said he plans to start the process this week.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week. I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid. I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy,” Gaetz said on CNN’s State of the Union.

The move is an escalation in an ongoing standoff between McCarthy and the right flank of his conference, which forced him to go through 15 rounds of votes in January to win the speaker’s gavel.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Rep. Matt Gaetz made the comments Sunday on CNN's State of the Union. (Credit: CNN Newsource)
