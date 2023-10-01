Hope Connection Center host its annual hunger walk

The CROP Hunger information box
The CROP Hunger information box(WLUC)
By Michael Sobeck
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 6:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County CROP Hunger walk was held at the Marquette Hope Connection Center Sunday.

The events goal is to raise money to fight food insecurity in local and distant communities. 25% of the money raised from Sunday’s event went to the NMU Food Pantry and Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. The other 75% went to organizations around the world.

CROP Walk Co-Coordinator Erica Thomas said it’s important to remember to help fight food insecurity wherever you can.

“It’s your neighbors. It is people all around you. Sometimes when we have enough, we don’t realize there are still people around us who don’t have enough. So, taking time out of our day to raise funds and support fighting food insecurity, I think, is really important,” said Thomas.

More information on food insecurity can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson speaks during a news conference on an indictment...
Last living suspect in 1996 drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur indicted on murder charge

Latest News

An IGotYou Jordy sticker
Runners take part in second annual run walk for Jordan DeMay
After spending more than $150,000 and having dozens of volunteers work hundreds of man hours,...
New Powell Township trail celebrates opening day
Superior Health Foundation partnered with Bay Cliff Health Camp for the gala.
Superior Health Foundation hosts 12th annual gala
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day