Hope Connection Center host its annual hunger walk

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County CROP Hunger walk was held at the Marquette Hope Connection Center Sunday.

The events goal is to raise money to fight food insecurity in local and distant communities. 25% of the money raised from Sunday’s event went to the NMU Food Pantry and Saint Vincent De Paul Food Pantry. The other 75% went to organizations around the world.

CROP Walk Co-Coordinator Erica Thomas said it’s important to remember to help fight food insecurity wherever you can.

“It’s your neighbors. It is people all around you. Sometimes when we have enough, we don’t realize there are still people around us who don’t have enough. So, taking time out of our day to raise funds and support fighting food insecurity, I think, is really important,” said Thomas.

