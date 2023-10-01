Gov. Whitmer declares Oct. 1 Miguel Cabrera Day

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s governor announced a new holiday in the state of Michigan, and it’s one for the Detroit Tiger’s fans.

Sunday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer proclaimed Oct. 1, 2023 as Miguel Cabrera Day in Michigan. The day coincides with his last home game as a Detroit Tiger at Comerica Park against Cleveland.

“Today we honor Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera as he plays his last game,” said Governor Whitmer. “Let’s give it up one last time for one of the best ball players to ever wear the Old English D. It’s been a helluva ride. Thanks for all the memories, Miggy! Next stop... Cooperstown.”

Miguel Cabrera’s career as a Detroit Tiger will end this afternoon at Comerica Park as thousands of fans cheer him on at his final game. Cabrera leaves behind an impressive legacy as one of the best power hitters in baseball.

According to Governor Whitmer’s proclamation, Miguel Cabrera, or “Miggy”, was born in Venezuela and became one of the most sought-after baseball prospects during his teenage years. At the age of 16, Cabrera signed with the Florida Marlins where he consistently earned All-Star selections.

In 2007, Miguel Cabrera joined the Detroit Tigers where his career continued to flourish earning awards and breaking records. Cabrera won American League Most Valuable Player twice, made seven-straight All-Star appearances, and remains the only player in the last 56 years to win the Triple Crown in either league. Additionally, Cabrera isn’t just a member of both the 3,000 hits and 500 home run clubs, he’s one of only three players all time to do both while adding 600 doubles.

The proclamation says Miguel Cabrera’s contributions extend beyond baseball through his philanthropy and involvement in his community. Cabrera joined Governor Whitmer to promote COVID-19 vaccinations in Michigan, serving as co-chair of the Protect Michigan Commission.

Additionally, in 2007, he established the Miguel Cabrera Foundation which promotes the practice of active sports and provides support for education and health issues.

View the full proclamation here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

