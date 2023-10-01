Cancer survivor gets hug from Joe Jonas during Jonas Brothers concert

By Alec Sapolin and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman celebrated her victory over cancer by getting a hug from Joe Jonas during their Sept. 18 performance in Cleveland, Ohio.

Emily Pugliese, 28, says she entered remission for her Stage 2 Hodgkin’s lymphoma on Aug. 30. She received her diagnosis on Dec. 30, 2022.

In means of celebration, along with her then upcoming Sept. 5 birthday, Pugliese got tickets to see the Jonas Brothers.

“Having been a long-time Jonas Brothers fan, I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate,” Pugliese said. “It was the perfect way to celebrate!”

Pugliese made a sign that read “I BEAT CANCER. CELEBRATE! with me tonight,” a play on one of the band’s songs.

Joe Jonas saw the sign and Pugliese said she couldn’t ever have expected what happened next.

Joe Jonas called her to the front of the stage and announced to all the fans in attendance that she beat cancer, then jumped off the stage to hug her and share words of encouragement.

“I was in awe and emotion took over,” Pugliese said, adding that she had rarely gone out in public during her cancer treatments. “I was being welcomed back to the world by 20,000 people and the Jonas Brothers! It blew my mind.”

Pugliese said that while being in remission was the best news, the interaction with the multi-award-winning group was “the cherry on top.”

“I was living in the darkest time of my life, and this concert burst such a bright light into my life,” she said. “The happiness I felt and continue to feel is confirmation that the brighter days ahead I had always wished for are here.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Joe Biden speaks about democracy and the legacy of Arizona Republican Sen. John...
Government shutdown averted with little time to spare as Biden signs funding before midnight
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
FILE - The Senate Judiciary Committee's ranking member Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. returns...
Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California dies at 90

Latest News

The owners of a miniature horse who was found dead with an arrow lodged in her body is now...
Family’s miniature horse found dead with arrow lodged in chest
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
The school district added 68 new students this year, and at $9,400 per student, the district...
Escanaba Area Public School District sees uptick in enrollment
The Iron Mountain Public Arts Advisory Council completed a new mural on the back of the Kenneth...
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain