American Legion Post 11 in Wakefield entered the Sons of the American Legion into organization

WAKEFIELD, Mich. (WLUC) - American Legions around the U.S. continue to honor veterans by adding new members to its cause.

On Saturday, the American Legion Post 11 in Wakefield entered the Sons of the American Legion into its organization. To become a son you must have a family member that served in the military.

American Legion past department vice commander Gary Lane said this signing is huge for the community because it will promote patriotism and Americanism.

“The Sons of the American Legion is just going to be another body of this organization to help them,” Lane said. “The organization also helps these veterans and this legion follows through with their programs that they have and they are here to serve veterans that’s what we are all about, the American legion is all about serving veterans.”

For more information on the Wakefield American Legion click here.

