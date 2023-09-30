Station Marquette US Coast Guard hosts community open house

Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet...
Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet members of the crew.
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette station of the U.S. Coast Guard invited the community into the grounds with its annual open house.

Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet members of the crew.

There were also representatives from other government agencies there including the National Weather Service and the National Park Service.

Dartanian Seguin, a U.S. Coast Guard petty officer, said it’s good to remind the community that the Coast Guard is there for them.

“Community outreach and then just let people come here and kind of see what we do, ask us questions and stuff because a lot of times people don’t really understand what we do and I think it’s good to inform the community and talk with them and let them know we’re here for them,” said Seguin.

The Petty Officer hopes the community learned what the Coast Guard does for the community in Marquette.

