Showers then potential record warmth

A trough slowly moves out of the area. In the meantime, scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will redevelop tonight through tomorrow morning. Otherwise, you’ll notice warmth increase with the potential record-breaking highs on Monday. An upper-level ridge of high pressure amplifies for the first couple of days in the new month allowing an unseasonably warm air mass to settle in. The pattern shifts for the second half of next week. An upper-level trough digs in with a cold front. This will bring showers and thunderstorms to the region starting Wednesday night through Thursday. After the front moves out cooler air filters in with lake-effect rain Friday into next Saturday. As this occurs winds will strengthen and conditions become windy and significantly fall like during those days!

Sunday: Morning showers with clouds gradually clearing and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s western half, upper 60s along Lake Michigan, Low mid 70s east

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s along shorelines

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and toasty

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy with nighttime showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Overcast with showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Upper 50s west, low 60s east

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain and windy

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with lake-effect rain showers

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

