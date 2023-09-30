Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming

Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving anything behind.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech University students celebrated homecoming with annual cardboard boat races.

Each team of 8 to 12 racers are required to build a boat out of cardboard, duct tape and only a slight amount of water-based epoxy glue.

Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving anything behind.

The races were scored based on creativity, design and time it took them to get around the buoy.

Amy Hjerstedt, student leadership and involvement coordinator, said this has been competitive for many years.

“Sometimes they won’t even tell you where they’re getting some of this cardboard, because they have a lot of strategy and design that goes from generation to generation,” said Hjerstedt. “When I asked one of the student groups, they were like, ‘no, we can’t tell you, it’s confidential, we pass it down.’”

The team with the most points at the end of the week of events win a trophy and endless bragging rights.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.
Agripalooza 2023 featured 370 fifth grade students
Here is a picture describing what the PACT Act is and who it benefits.
Deadline to enroll in PACT Act approaches quickly
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the...
Iron Mountain Police Department seeks new officers