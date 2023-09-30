High school student collapses, dies during homecoming festivities, officials say

The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn...
The 2023 MHS Homecoming Court: Front row left to right: Senior Queen Candidates Caitlyn Vermilya, Breanne McKean, Elly Keener.(Source: Mapleton Local Schools)
By Alec Sapolin and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Officials in Ohio say a high school senior collapsed and died Friday night during a homecoming event.

According to Mapleton Local Schools Superintendent Scott Smith, high school student Bre McKean collapsed due to a medical emergency prior to the school’s football game against South Central.

WOIO reports that Bre was named a candidate for the high school’s homecoming queen.

Both schools agreed to suspend Friday’s game at halftime after being notified of the student’s death.

Smith said that grief counselors are available for students and staff.

The district ended up canceling the homecoming dance scheduled for Saturday night.

All athletic events have also been canceled until Oct. 4.

School officials did not release any further information.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
GINCC logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closes
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules

Latest News

FILE - House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., talks to reporters as Congress returns to work...
On the brink of a federal shutdown, the House passes a 45-day funding plan and sends it to Senate
Emergency responders work the scene of semitruck crash in Teutopolis, Ill., on Saturday, Sept....
Truck crash in Illinois kills 5, seriously injures 5 and forces an evacuation due to ammonia leak
Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet...
Station Marquette US Coast Guard hosts community open house
Toys R Us is continuing its comeback after closing all stores in 2018.
Toys R Us planning comeback with new flagship stores to open in 2024