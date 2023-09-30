Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS

The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and humans alike gathered at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee for the 16th annual Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) Strut Your Mutt fundraiser on Saturday.

The event featured vendors, raffles, and activities for both dogs and humans. There was a Leader of the Pack drawing and a costume contest for the dogs.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said they raised around $10k from this year’s event.

“All that money raised will go straight to what they call our general funds, which means it takes care of all of the day-to-day operations to take care of all the animals that come in our door,” said Brownell. “The vet care, the food, and anything that they need.”

Brownell said every dollar counts, and they are grateful for anyone who donated or registered for the walk.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
GINCC logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closes
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules

Latest News

Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet...
Station Marquette US Coast Guard hosts community open house
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.
Agripalooza 2023 featured 370 fifth grade students
Here is a picture describing what the PACT Act is and who it benefits.
Deadline to enroll in PACT Act approaches quickly