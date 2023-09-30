Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dogs and humans alike gathered at Jackson Mine Park in Negaunee for the 16th annual Upper Peninsula Animal Welfare Shelter (UPAWS) Strut Your Mutt fundraiser on Saturday.

The event featured vendors, raffles, and activities for both dogs and humans. There was a Leader of the Pack drawing and a costume contest for the dogs.

Ann Brownell, UPAWS community outreach and volunteer coordinator, said they raised around $10k from this year’s event.

“All that money raised will go straight to what they call our general funds, which means it takes care of all of the day-to-day operations to take care of all the animals that come in our door,” said Brownell. “The vet care, the food, and anything that they need.”

Brownell said every dollar counts, and they are grateful for anyone who donated or registered for the walk.

