Alger County Animal Shelter hosts a fundraiser

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter (ACAS) hosted a fundraiser at Foggy’s Steakhouse at Christmas.

The event raised money for the construction of a new shelter building. The ACAS is a no-kill, no-time-limit shelter run only by donation.

The event included live music, raffles, bucket raffles and dinner. Greg Beatty, ACAS board president, said raffle items were donated by residents and businesses around the area.

“The community was behind us, you can see all the stuff we have that’s how much the community was behind us,” said Beatty. “It’s really special, it really is.”

Organizers said every donation made to ACAS before the end of the year will be matched 100 percent behind an anonymous donor.

You can donate online at the Alger County Animal Shelter website.

