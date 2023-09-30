Alger County Animal Shelter hosts a fundraiser

The event included live music, raffles, bucket raffles and dinner.
The event included live music, raffles, bucket raffles and dinner.(Terese Ledy)
By Terese Ledy
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHRISTMAS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Alger County Animal Shelter (ACAS) hosted a fundraiser at Foggy’s Steakhouse at Christmas.

The event raised money for the construction of a new shelter building. The ACAS is a no-kill, no-time-limit shelter run only by donation.

The event included live music, raffles, bucket raffles and dinner. Greg Beatty, ACAS board president, said raffle items were donated by residents and businesses around the area.

“The community was behind us, you can see all the stuff we have that’s how much the community was behind us,” said Beatty. “It’s really special, it really is.”

Organizers said every donation made to ACAS before the end of the year will be matched 100 percent behind an anonymous donor.

You can donate online at the Alger County Animal Shelter website.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site
GINCC logo
Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closes
Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
FILE -Oakland County Judge Kwame Rowe looks towards witness during cross examination, July 27,...
Michigan teen school shooter eligible for life in prison, no parole, for killing 4 students, judge rules

Latest News

The event featured vendors, raffles and activities for both dogs and humans.
Annual ‘Strut Your Mutt’ raises money for UPAWS
Attendees were able to tour the station grounds, see inside the life-saving boats and meet...
Station Marquette US Coast Guard hosts community open house
Each team had to get into the boat, paddle around a buoy and back to the beach without leaving...
Michigan Tech University students race handmade cardboard boats for homecoming
Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.
Agripalooza 2023 featured 370 fifth grade students