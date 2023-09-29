Unlocking Potential: Tia Trudgeon talks phonics, literacy and post-pandemic growth with Marquette Co. elementary school principals.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The development of your child’s reading comprehension skills extends beyond only reading books.

Development of literacy skills is important for pre-K and elementary school-aged children, however, many still experience learning difficulty due to classroom absence during the COVID-19 pandemic.

TV6′s Tia Trudgeon speaks with principals Holly Muscoe of Cherry Creek Elementary and Dr. Kristen Peterson of Graveraet Elementary, who explain several ways parents can help their children develop comprehension skills.

TV6's Tia Trudgeon talks with Marquette Co. elementary school principals about reading to your kid.

One method you can use to help your child further develop their vocabulary is by explaining elements of their surroundings to them. Having them read aloud words on road signs or labels at the grocery and explain the meaning behind them helps develop reading comprehension because it provides background knowledge for future reading material.

Another technique is giving your child “text sets”, which are several reading texts that all share a similar theme. Reading text sets exposes them to new vocabulary words that are shared among the different texts. You can often access these resources at your local library.

However, proficiency in phonics is detrimental to achieving strong reading comprehension skills. Tia Trudgeon speaks with principals Stacy Brock of Sandy Knoll Elementary and Stephanie Anderson of Superior Hills Elementary about how these skills can be developed.

Sandra Brock and Stephanie Anderson talk about importance of phonics, literacy and training programs

Identifying letters and the sounds they make is essential in building your child’s reading proficiency. You can develop their understanding of phonics by arranging letters through various methods, writing them out or with picture cards, and by blending the letters’ sounds to create words. Asking your child about the meaning of the words they created helps expand their vocabulary.

Schools can offer a variety of options to help your child overcome learning obstacles, from materials you can take home, to special learning programs designed to help children who have fallen behind. Should your child experience learning difficulties, reaching out to their school can make a meaningful difference.

