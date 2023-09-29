Showers then big warm up
Areas of fog will continue this morning. Then, a trough digs in tomorrow with thundershowers starting in the morning across the Western U.P. It’ll track east and fizzle out during the day. An upper-level ridge will amplify over the Great Lakes early next week with potentially record-breaking high temperatures. The pattern is expected to shift at the end of next week with a front next Thursday.
Today: Mostly to partly sunny and mild
>highs: Upper 60s to low 70s
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers
>Highs: Low 70s
Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm
>Highs: Low80s west, 70s east
Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty
>Highs: Low to mid 80s
Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm
>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s
Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy
>Highs: Mid to upper 70s
Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers
>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s
Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.