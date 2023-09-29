Showers then big warm up

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Areas of fog will continue this morning. Then, a trough digs in tomorrow with thundershowers starting in the morning across the Western U.P. It’ll track east and fizzle out during the day. An upper-level ridge will amplify over the Great Lakes early next week with potentially record-breaking high temperatures. The pattern is expected to shift at the end of next week with a front next Thursday.

Today: Mostly to partly sunny and mild

>highs: Upper 60s to low 70s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Low 70s

Sunday: A mix of sun/clouds and warm

>Highs: Low80s west, 70s east

Monday: Mostly sunny and toasty

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Tuesday: Partly sunny and warm

>Highs: Upper 70s to low 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy and breezy

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Thursday: Cloudy with widespread rain showers

>Highs: Upper 50s to low 60s

