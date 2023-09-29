OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group to hold Blessing of Animals Sunday

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - In celebration of St. Francis of Assisi, who was known for his love of animals, OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will host a special blessing just for pets.

The Blessing of Animals is on Sunday, October 1, from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Hospital Chaplain, Father Robb Jurkovich, will bless the animals.

The event will take place in the field area just past the Chaplain’s home, located across from the Serenity Garden. Attendees are asked to park in the hospital visitor parking lot and walk to the area. There are some limited parking spots across from the garden that are reserved for those with accessibility challenges.

All pets must be on a leash or in a carrier.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.