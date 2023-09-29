Northern Michigan University to host ‘An Evening with Elizabeth Smart’

The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.(WLUC)
By Nathan Larsh
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 5:57 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - New York Times best-selling author and advocate Elizabeth Smart will speak to community members, and hold a book signing next week.

Smart is a child abduction victim, and her case was heavily followed in June 2002. She was held captive for nine months before police were able to get her back to her family in March 2003.

Following her abduction, Smart has advocated for changes related to child abduction, recovery programs, and national legislation. She also wrote the best-selling book “My Story” and founded the Elizabeth Smart Foundation.

‘An Evening with Elizabeth Smart’ will be held in the Northern Center Grand Ballrooms at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 2.

Tickets are still on sale for 5 dollars.

