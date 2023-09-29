New mural revealed in Iron Mountain

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Public Arts Advisory Council completed a new mural on the back of the Kenneth James Salon in downtown Iron Mountain.

Co-owner of Kenneth James Salon Teresa Cornelia said she recognized the potential of a mural on social media.

“We wanted them to have someplace to take a photo, things like that,” said Cornelia. “People do that for Instagram and Facebook all the time inside their salons. We decided to do one seven-feet-tall outside our salon.”

The seven-foot-tall pair of black and white wings took a five-person team over a month to complete.

Iron Mountain Public Arts Advisory Councilmember Sarah Rice connected Cornelia with local artist Sara Westcott.

“I put the word out there for our artists if anyone would like to take a lead on the project,” said Rice. “Sara Westcott, who was the lead artist, stepped forward and volunteered her time and talent.”

Wescott said she thanks her team for their time and support. Her art can be found at her Instagram account.

Cornelia and Wescott said they hope the mural brings beauty and optimism to the residents of Iron Mountain.

