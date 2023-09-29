New mural revealed in Iron Mountain

MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.(WNEM)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Public Arts Advisory Council completed a new mural on the back of the Kenneth James Salon in downtown Iron Mountain.

Co-owner of Kenneth James Salon Teresa Cornelia said she recognized the potential of a mural on social media.

“We wanted them to have someplace to take a photo, things like that,” said Cornelia. “People do that for Instagram and Facebook all the time inside their salons. We decided to do one seven-feet-tall outside our salon.”

The seven-foot-tall pair of black and white wings took a five-person team over a month to complete.

Iron Mountain Public Arts Advisory Councilmember Sarah Rice connected Cornelia with local artist Sara Westcott.

“I put the word out there for our artists if anyone would like to take a lead on the project,” said Rice. “Sara Westcott, who was the lead artist, stepped forward and volunteered her time and talent.”

Wescott said she thanks her team for their time and support. Her art can be found at her Instagram account.

Cornelia and Wescott said they hope the mural brings beauty and optimism to the residents of Iron Mountain.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the...
Iron Mountain Police Department seeks new officers
Isolated flash flooding possible in Upper Michigan this weekend as temps trend above seasonal.
Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up
The Investiture Ceremony has been a long-standing tradition at Northern.
NMU officially celebrates newest President Brock Tessman during Investiture Ceremony
Isolated flash flooding possible in Upper Michigan this weekend as temps trend above seasonal.
Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up