Lowes workers help with renovations to Ishpeming Salvation Army Community Center

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Big changes are taking place at a community center in Marquette County’s West End.

Employees from Lowe’s were working hard at painting the walls of the gym at the Salvation Army Rec Center in Ishpeming Friday morning. The gym is just one of the many improvements being made thanks to a $163,000 community grant from Lowe’s and a $175,000 grant from the Lyle Williams Foundation.

“In our gym working all new flooring paints,” U.P Salvation Army Operations Director Bill Brutto said. “We’re going to have a really cool mural on the wall where the kids are going to be able to be a part of that and then we’re going to be getting a rocking rock wall as well in the gym. And then we also have computer labs that have been built and gaming areas for the kids. And then we’re redoing our food pantry. We’re doing our commercial-grade kitchen as well.”

Brutto says these investments are coming as the programs at the Ishpeming Salvation Army are experiencing record use. Workers from Lowes spent time Friday giving back to the Ishpeming community.

“The employees that you see painting they didn’t have to come help. They want to get involved. Some of them come on their days off and we’re part of this local community and we want to make it a better place for everyone,” Lowes Marquette Store Manager Mark Byczek said.

One of the programs seeing success is the 12-week Bridge the Gap youth program for at-risk teens.

“Each week is a different week of learning a different life skill that we try to teach and then upon graduation, which is just coming to at least 80% of the 12 weeks. Then we take them to the Chop House and we have a nice dinner for them,” Ishpeming Salvation Army Youth Programing Coordinator Jalen Sims said.

Sims says recently the program has taken off.

“Just in the last week, we’ve got our program to max Capacity. So we’ve had a huge influx of kids at the moment,” Sims said.

Brutto says he is happy to see the community take part in the center’s programming.

“I think why we’re having success is showing that the community does need more programs like ourselves and that because we can continue to give these resources and be a resource in our community. I think that’s why we’re seeing success,” Brutto said.

Brutto says the goal is to have the new renovations complete by the new year.

