Iron Mountain Police Department seeks new officers

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A police shortage has come to Iron Mountain, according to Iron Mountain Police and Fire Department Director Ed Mattson.

The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the next year.

The Iron Mountain City Council raised the starting wage for these positions to attract new hires.

Mattson says the hires will provide daily support to the community.

“The main thing is to try to help out,” said Mattson. “Everybody comes in with rose-colored glasses and tries to change the world, they soon realize that’s not quite possible, but you do help every day.”

If the positions stay unfilled, IMPD may sponsor candidates for the Northern Michigan University Police Academy next May.

