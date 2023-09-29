Iron Mountain Police Department seeks new officers

The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the...
The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the next year.(wluc)
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A police shortage has come to Iron Mountain, according to Iron Mountain Police and Fire Department Director Ed Mattson.

The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the next year.

The Iron Mountain City Council raised the starting wage for these positions to attract new hires.

Mattson says the hires will provide daily support to the community.

“The main thing is to try to help out,” said Mattson. “Everybody comes in with rose-colored glasses and tries to change the world, they soon realize that’s not quite possible, but you do help every day.”

If the positions stay unfilled, IMPD may sponsor candidates for the Northern Michigan University Police Academy next May.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
Isolated flash flooding possible in Upper Michigan this weekend as temps trend above seasonal.
Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up
The Investiture Ceremony has been a long-standing tradition at Northern.
NMU officially celebrates newest President Brock Tessman during Investiture Ceremony
Isolated flash flooding possible in Upper Michigan this weekend as temps trend above seasonal.
Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up