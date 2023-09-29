Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

High pressure bubble originally over Eastern Canada from Thursday night has tracked eastward enough over the North Atlantic Ocean, to open up the opportunity for rain and thunderstorms to spread across Upper Michigan this weekend. Produced by a series of systems traversing west-to-east from the Canadian Prairies, weekend rainfall totals can exceed one inch in some areas -- for the Western U.P. by the end of Saturday, then the eastern counties by the end of Sunday. Isolated flash flooding is possible, plus small hail from thunderstorms. Rain and storm activity diminishes later Sunday, as a warming trend begins the month of October.

The summer-like stretch dwindles towards the end of the next week, as a surge cold air follows a passing Northwestern Ontario system over the U.P.

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with moderate to heavy rain and thunderstorms west into the overnight / scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms in the central counties towards early morning / scattered showers and patchy drizzle east; south winds gusting 20 mph

>Lows: 50s/60

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, spreading west to east late afternoon; south winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, October 1st: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing towards afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80 (interior west)

Monday and Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 70s/80

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and few thunderstorms; south winds gusting over 25 mph; milder

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; windy with southwest gusts 30+ mph; cooler

>Highs: 60

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers; breezy and cool

>Highs: 50s

