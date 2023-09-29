Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce office temporarily closes
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Chamber of Commerce (GINCC) says its office will be closed until further notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
As a result, the chamber says its 13th Annual GINCC Dinner - Murder at the Mather scheduled for Oct. 11. is postponed.
The GINCC says a re-opening date for the GINCC office along with a new date for the 13th Annual Dinner will be released as soon as it is finalized.
