GM Lansing Delta Assembly Plant, Ford Chicago Assembly Plant go on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union president Shawn Fain called an additional 7,000 members to go on strike—expanding the strike against Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis.
UAW employees at GM’s Lansing Delta Township plant went on strike beginning at noon on Friday. Fain also said members at the Ford plant in Chicago are on strike.
The union first went on strike on Sept. 14 at three assembly plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan.
On Sept. 22, the strike expanded to 38 parts and distribution centers for General Motors (GM) and Stellantis across the country.
Gerald Johnson, GM’s Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, released a statement in response to the strike expansion:
Stellantis provided a statement following Fain’s announcement on Friday:
Watch Fain’s announcement below:
