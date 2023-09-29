GM Lansing Delta Assembly Plant, Ford Chicago Assembly Plant go on strike

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - United Auto Workers (UAW) union president Shawn Fain called an additional 7,000 members to go on strike—expanding the strike against Ford, General Motors (GM) and Stellantis.

UAW employees at GM’s Lansing Delta Township plant went on strike beginning at noon on Friday. Fain also said members at the Ford plant in Chicago are on strike.

The union first went on strike on Sept. 14 at three assembly plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan.

On Sept. 22, the strike expanded to 38 parts and distribution centers for General Motors (GM) and Stellantis across the country.

Gerald Johnson, GM’s Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Sustainability, released a statement in response to the strike expansion:

We still have not received a comprehensive counteroffer from UAW leadership to our latest proposal made on September 21. Calling more strikes is just for the headlines, not real progress. The number of people negatively impacted by these strikes is growing and includes our customers who buy and love the products we build. For our part, we continue to stand ready and willing to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement that benefits you and doesn’t let the non-union manufacturers win. Our current, record proposal that is on the table offers historic wage increases and job security while not jeopardizing our future. We’re here to reach an agreement so we can all get back to work, and that remains our 100% focus. Be safe.

Stellantis provided a statement following Fain’s announcement on Friday:

“Stellantis has been intensely working with the UAW to find solutions to the issues that are of most concern to our employees while ensuring the Company can remain competitive given the market’s fierce competition. We have made progress in our discussions, but gaps remain. We are committed to continue working through these issues in an expeditious manner to reach a fair and responsible agreement that gets everyone back to work as soon as possible.”

Watch Fain’s announcement below:

