Escanaba Area Public School District sees uptick in enrollment

The initial budget forecast a 49-student decrease in enrollment; however, enrollment numbers were actually up 68 students as of September 29.(WLUC)
By Barbara Bellinger
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Administrators said enrollment is up in the Escanaba Area Public School District, and the increase was unexpected.

The school district added 68 new students this year, and at $9,400 per student, the district will receive almost $640,000 more dollars from the state.

Public school districts complete budgets months before school starts.

Superintendent Coby Fletcher said that means they “guess” at enrollment numbers the best they can, “based on things like housing sales, birth rates, you know those types of things, employment trends.”

Fletcher said the growing economy and future plans at the mill contributed to the increase.

He also said he’s heard one consistent reason from families, people like the opportunities kids have in Escanaba, especially more sports at more grade levels.

