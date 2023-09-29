Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site

Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.
Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition has begun at the former Marquette General Hospital site in Marquette.

On Thursday, the entrance to the old hospital was removed as demolition began.

The NMU foundation selected the Detroit-based demolition company Adamo Group, for the project in June.

NMU Foundation Executive Director David Nyberg said that the demolition will take place in two phases. Phase one includes demolishing all of the building on the former hospital site that are south of College Avenue except for the blood bank building.

Phase two will be demolishing the blood bank building and the Nelberg building.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
Thomas Theater Group offering free admission to watch Lions vs. Packers game Thursday

Latest News

Portage Lake District Library's sheet for card designs
Portage Lake District Library has new library cards
The Northern Center at Northern Michigan University.
Northern Michigan University to host ‘An Evening with Elizabeth Smart’
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital &amp;amp; Medical Group in Escanaba (PSF HealthCare photo...
OSF HealthCare St. Francis Hospital and Medical Group to hold Blessing of Animals Sunday
WLUC Game of the Week Preview Menominee vs Gladstone 9-29-23