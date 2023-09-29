Demolition begins at former Marquette General hospital site.

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Demolition has begun at the former Marquette General Hospital site in Marquette.

On Thursday, the entrance to the old hospital was removed as demolition began.

The NMU foundation selected the Detroit-based demolition company Adamo Group, for the project in June.

NMU Foundation Executive Director David Nyberg said that the demolition will take place in two phases. Phase one includes demolishing all of the building on the former hospital site that are south of College Avenue except for the blood bank building.

Phase two will be demolishing the blood bank building and the Nelberg building.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.