Deadline to enroll in PACT Act approaches quickly

(WLUC) - As a reminder to veterans, the deadline to enroll in the PACT Act is just hours away.

The PACT Act enrollment deadline is midnight eastern time on Saturday, September 30th. The PACT Act program provides help to veterans who were exposed to toxic substances from the Vietnam War, Gulf War, and the post-9/11 era.

The Oscar G Johnson VA Medical Center Veterans public affairs specialist Robert Wollenberg said the PACT Act is still expanding.

Wollenberg said there will be more opportunities for veterans to take advantage of the PACT Act in the future. For more information about the PACT Act, click here.

