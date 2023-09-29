‘Always a Tiger’ - Detroit announces Cabrera’s next role with organization

Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals...
Detroit Tigers' Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run off Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Jonathan Bowlan during the second inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)(Jose Juarez | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (WILX) - Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.

That’s what the Detroit Tigers have said about Miguel Cabrera during his 2023 farewell season as he retires from Major League Baseball.

On Friday, the organization announced that Cabrera isn’t going anywhere as his next chapter will be as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

“Lessons like how we deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization,” Harris said of the new title. “I’m honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role.”

The Venezuelan Triple Crown winner was just 25 years old when he joined the Tigers in 2008. 16 seasons later, he leaves fans with memories as he retires with records.

Cabrera’s Crowns

In 2012, Cabrera won the Triple Crown by leading the American League with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBIs, making him the first Triple Crown winner since Carl Yastrezemski took the title in 1967 with the Boston Red Sox.

Additionally, in 2012, as well as the following season, he was named the American League MVP.

Cabrera has been named an All-Star 12 times and is a seven-time Silver Slugger winner.

On April 23, 2022, Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies, with an opposite-field single in the bottom of the first inning. He is just the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Cabrera’s final game will be Sunday as the Tigers wrap up the 2023 season against Cleveland. The first pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

L'Anse cancels remaining varsity football games, Bay College tops Gogebic CC in volleyball
L'Anse cancels remaining varsity football games, Bay College tops Gogebic CC in volleyball
L'Anse High School cancels remaining varsity football games
L’Anse High School cancels remaining varsity football games
Detroit Lions wide receiver DJ Chark (4) and wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrate as...
Packers, Lions meet in Thursday night showdown for NFC North lead
NFL logo on the field during an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Detroit.
Week 4 NFL Action on TV6 & FOX UP
Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps Michigan Tech in first Rivalry Series matchup of 2023-24
Northern Michigan volleyball sweeps Michigan Tech in first Rivalry Series matchup of 2023-24