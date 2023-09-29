‘Always a Tiger’ - Detroit announces Cabrera’s next role with organization

DETROIT (WILX) - Once a Tiger, always a Tiger.

That’s what the Detroit Tigers have said about Miguel Cabrera during his 2023 farewell season as he retires from Major League Baseball.

On Friday, the organization announced that Cabrera isn’t going anywhere as his next chapter will be as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris.

“Lessons like how we deal with praise and pressure are exactly what we want Miguel teaching players throughout our organization,” Harris said of the new title. “I’m honored to have him as part of our staff, and know he will continue to make the Tigers better in his new role.”

The Venezuelan Triple Crown winner was just 25 years old when he joined the Tigers in 2008. 16 seasons later, he leaves fans with memories as he retires with records.

Cabrera’s Crowns

In 2012, Cabrera won the Triple Crown by leading the American League with a .330 batting average, 44 home runs, and 139 RBIs, making him the first Triple Crown winner since Carl Yastrezemski took the title in 1967 with the Boston Red Sox.

Additionally, in 2012, as well as the following season, he was named the American League MVP.

Cabrera has been named an All-Star 12 times and is a seven-time Silver Slugger winner.

On April 23, 2022, Cabrera recorded his 3,000th career hit against fellow Venezuelan Antonio Senzatela of the Colorado Rockies, with an opposite-field single in the bottom of the first inning. He is just the seventh player in MLB history with 3,000 hits and 500 home runs.

Cabrera’s final game will be Sunday as the Tigers wrap up the 2023 season against Cleveland. The first pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Following Sunday’s game, Miguel Cabrera's next chapter will be in Detroit as a Special Assistant to the President of Baseball Operations. pic.twitter.com/o0x6UquBZ5 — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) September 29, 2023

