Agripalooza 2023 featured 370 fifth grade students

Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.
Here is a small group of fifth graders learning about different types of animals from the DNR.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday morning, 370 fifth graders from Marquette and Alger counties were at the Michigan State University (MSU) Upper Peninsula Research and Extension Center in Chatham to learn about agriculture, natural resources and conservation for the 13th annual Marquette and Alger Conservation District Agripalooza.

Marquette County Conservation District manager Maddie O’Donnell said this event had 50 volunteers with 31 different hands-on activities.

“Each station is a different organization teaching about a topic,” O’Donnell said. “We will be covering everything from farm equipment and seed-saving to forestry, invasive species, water quality, anything you can think of regarding natural resources is going to be talked about today.”

O’Donnell said over the years, they have noticed students are becoming more and more attentive because it gives them a break from a traditional classroom setting. She also said students are learning about the differences between local produce and produce that’s not sourced locally.

“How the quality of those two things can differ in both nutrients and taste,” O’Donnell said. “The students get to understand about providing to your local food system.”

With the U.P. in such a rural area, Alger Conservation District manager Matt Watkeys said this learning experience is showing them just how beneficial the MSU research farm really is.

“They are doing research and forage production and of course beef production here too at this south farm,” Watkeys said. “The north farm is a whole other story where they are doing produce production and cold storage up there.”

Watkeys said he wants to thank all 50 volunteers for donating their time.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Branden Klyk was arrested for a 2022 domestic violence incident.
UPDATE: Trenary man sentenced to minimum 22 years in prison for torture, criminal sexual conduct
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
"Menominee" sign on a streetlight.
$26.5M hotel development project at former Kmart building in Menominee receives brownfield funding
The electric ORVs will be available in the Spring of 2024.
All-electric off-road trail system coming to Western UP
Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night

Latest News

Here is a picture describing what the PACT Act is and who it benefits.
Deadline to enroll in PACT Act approaches quickly
MSU's interim president takes tour of Midland facility.
New mural revealed in Iron Mountain
The Iron Mountain Police Department is looking to fill three patrol officer positions over the...
Iron Mountain Police Department seeks new officers
Isolated flash flooding possible in Upper Michigan this weekend as temps trend above seasonal.
Impacting rain, storms during the weekend warm-up