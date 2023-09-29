3 UP communities receive MDARD grant funding for housing, infrastructure, and economic development

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Three communities in the Upper Peninsula will receive grant funding from the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development’s (MDARD) Office of Rural Development (ORD) to advance housing, infrastructure, and economic development.

MDARD ORD is awarding 21 grants across the state, totaling more than $1 million through its Rural Readiness Grant Program to support pre-development activities to expedite housing production, infrastructure improvements, and bolster rural economies.

“These grants represent a critical step forward in addressing the significant housing, infrastructure, and other challenges facing our rural communities,” said MDARD Director Tim Boring. “With Governor Whitmer’s continued budget investments and MSHDA’s partnership, MDARD and ORD can expand our reach even further as Michigan makes ongoing progress with high-speed internet infrastructure, affordable housing, and wastewater capacity expansion. ORD is the state’s leading voice in rural development and these investments are another step in building the long-term vitality of those local economies.”

According to a press release, ORD received over 90 requests totaling more than $4.3 million. Nearly a third of total requests focused on projects aiming at expediting housing production in rural communities – a top rural priority. In response to significant demand for housing support, the Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) provided a grant to ORD to advance additional housing-related projects in alignment with the Statewide Housing Plan.

The three U.P. communities that have been awarded funding are:

City of Ironwood - (Gogebic County) - $50,000 for a housing needs assessment and strategic housing plan.

Marquette County Land Bank Authority - (Marquette County) - $50,000 to identify and advance shovel-ready housing projects.

Western U.P. Planning and Development Region Commission (Baraga County) - $50,000 to activate the L’Anse Area Community Development Corporation and prepare for development and redevelopment on priority properties.

Grant applications were reviewed by a joint evaluation committee in a competitive scoring process which made recommendations to the MDARD Director for selection of award recipients. Projects were reviewed based on scoring criteria addressing key priorities including collaboration, community need, project impact, and project structure in regions throughout Michigan. Awarded projects will prepare communities for future investment and grants by activating specific sites throughout Michigan for housing and economic development, providing resources to build grant writing capacity among local governments and nonprofits, engaging multiple communities in collaborative planning and zoning processes, and providing detailed data, plans, and strategies to guide collaborative county efforts to plan for housing.

