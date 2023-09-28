Wild Rivers Quilt Guild to host quilt show

Over 200 quilts will be on display at Pine Mountain Resort by quilters from Dickinson, Florence and Iron Counties.
By Blake Rierson
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 7:49 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Wild Rivers Quilt Guild is hosting a quilt show Sept. 28 and 29.

Over 200 quilts will be on display at Pine Mountain Resort by quilters from Dickinson, Florence and Iron Counties. The nationally recognized quilt exhibition Sacred Threads will be presenting quilts and Wild Rivers Guild members will be giving presentations throughout the event.

Wild Rivers Quilt Guild Program Chair Jackie Lehto says vintage quilts will also be presented at the event.

“We have 14 very old quilts that members own, not necessarily made,” said Lehto. “One is 100 years old. They will be in a bed turning event which means they will hold up the quilt and explain the history of that quilt. It’s very exciting.”

The event opens at 10 a.m. with a $10 admission fee.

