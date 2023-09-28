WATCH: Marquette County Road Commission, Gogebic County Fair Board members react to recent fires

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET.
By Molly Birch
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we take a look at an upcoming Oktoberfest celebration in Marquette, moving forward at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds after Tuesday’s fire, how the Marquette County Road Commission is recovering after a fire at its storage facility in Republic and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 27, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday
Fire at Marquette County Road Commission storage building
Marquette County Road Commission building holding salt supply damaged in fire
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour

Latest News

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Marquette County Road Commission, Gogebic County Fair Board members react to recent fires
Farmers from Michigan to Minnesota will drive tractors through Alpha to Stager Lake Park and...
Alpha Tractor Parade returns looking to grow
There will be a limited-edition Oktoberfest Marzen-style Lager and commemorative one-liter...
German-themed ‘Oktoberfest’ returning to Blackrocks Brewery Saturday
35 individuals from across the Upper Peninsula met at Marquette Alger RESA on Wednesday.
UP Childcare Task Force discusses factors of early childcare shortage