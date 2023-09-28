WATCH: Marquette County Road Commission, Gogebic County Fair Board members react to recent fires

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Wednesday we take a look at an upcoming Oktoberfest celebration in Marquette, moving forward at the Gogebic County Fairgrounds after Tuesday’s fire, how the Marquette County Road Commission is recovering after a fire at its storage facility in Republic and more headlines.

Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on UpperMichigansSource.com on Sunday-Thursday at 8 p.m. ET. This is a recording of the live stream from Sept. 27, 2023.

To watch this stream live, tune in on the TV6 & FOX UP Facebook Page or click here.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.