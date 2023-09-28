Warming ‘UP’ towards the weekend -- but rain chances also rising

NWS alerts in effect HERE.

A warm air ridge amplifies over Upper Michigan towards the weekend and through early next week, maintaining the strength of a stout surface high pressure centered over Quebec -- resulting in daytime highs reaching the 80s for especially inland areas across the region. However, the high pressure will be unable to fully overcome a series of systems traversing from the Canadian Prairies -- rain and thunderstorms can impact areas especially west and north -- where some weekend rainfall totals can exceed one inch.

The summer-like stretch looks to continue early next week, before a a Northwestern Ontario system brushes sweeps cooler air (along with rain chances) over Upper Michigan towards Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with patchy morning fog/drizzle; south winds 5-15 mph

>Lows: Upper 40s Inland / 50s Shore

Friday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with afternoon rain west; south winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: Upper 60s Lake Michigan Shore to 70s

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms mainly west and central; south winds gusting 20 mph

>Highs: 70s

Sunday, October 1st: Mostly cloudy early with scattered rain and thunderstorms, diminishing towards afternoon; warmer

>Highs: 70s/80

Monday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: 80s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and warm

>Highs: 80s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and few thunderstorms; south winds gusting over 25 mph; milder

>Highs: 70s

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with showers early then diminishing towards evening; west winds gusting 30 mph; cooler

>Highs: 60s

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.