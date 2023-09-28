UPCC hosts a trade career day for UP High School students

These are the hard hats some students wore during the trade career day.
These are the hard hats some students wore during the trade career day.(WLUC)
By Tristen Kendrick
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Trade professionals continue exposing high school students to more job opportunities.

On Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council hosted a trade hands-on career day for upperclassmen at the Ontonagon fairgrounds. Organizers said this event featured 14 trade professional presenters and multiple pieces of equipment for students to try out. They also said this event had hands-on equipment ranging from spider cranes, and VR simulators to breaking concrete. Ironwood Junior Gage Mullikin said entering the trades is something he’s wanted to do since he was a small child.

“It’s really something I’ve been passionate about my whole life. I’ve really wanted to weld and I’ve liked welding and construction and building stuff like houses,” Mullikin said. “Even the stuff over here like the water pipes and stuff I like building stuff like that.”

Organizers said this event happened to more than 500 students from the west side of the U-P. Upper Peninsula. They say that if students are not going to college, doing a trade opens doors for endless opportunities.

Copyright 2023 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lions vs. Packers (MGN Online)
How to watch the Lions vs. Packers game on Thursday night
Fire breaks out
Overnight vehicle fire in Escanaba under investigation
Morgan Wallen performs "You Proof" during the 56th Annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 9,...
Morgan Wallen adds 10 more dates to One Night at a Time Tour
Courtesy: Linda Nelson
No injuries reported in multiple-building fire at Gogebic County Fairgrounds
The customer parking area at Halbinsel Volkswagon sat empty on the day the 50-year-old...
Halbinsel Volkswagen in Escanaba closing Tuesday

Latest News

Feeding America Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Feeding America) (PRNewsfoto/Feeding America)
Feeding America scheduled to visit Luce County Thursday
Here is a picture of Houghton City Council members right before they unanimously approved the...
Houghton City Council approves Walmart settlement agreement
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Marquette County Road Commission, Gogebic County Fair Board members react to recent fires
Watch the latest news headlines from the TV6 Digital Desk live stream on...
WATCH: Marquette County Road Commission, Gogebic County Fair Board members react to recent fires