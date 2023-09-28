UPCC hosts a trade career day for UP High School students

GREENLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Peninsula Trade professionals continue exposing high school students to more job opportunities.

On Wednesday, the Upper Peninsula Construction Council hosted a trade hands-on career day for upperclassmen at the Ontonagon fairgrounds. Organizers said this event featured 14 trade professional presenters and multiple pieces of equipment for students to try out. They also said this event had hands-on equipment ranging from spider cranes, and VR simulators to breaking concrete. Ironwood Junior Gage Mullikin said entering the trades is something he’s wanted to do since he was a small child.

“It’s really something I’ve been passionate about my whole life. I’ve really wanted to weld and I’ve liked welding and construction and building stuff like houses,” Mullikin said. “Even the stuff over here like the water pipes and stuff I like building stuff like that.”

Organizers said this event happened to more than 500 students from the west side of the U-P. Upper Peninsula. They say that if students are not going to college, doing a trade opens doors for endless opportunities.

