A unseasonably warm stretch is on the way

Patchy fog could develop inland early this morning. It’ll be a nice day with sunshine and mild conditions. An upper-level ridge in the Jetstream will build and amplify this weekend over the Great Lakes. High temperatures will be on the rise as this occurs. It starts tomorrow with the warmest day occurring early next week. Otherwise, a few showers develop in the western U.P. tomorrow evening. Then, a disturbance brings more scattered thundershowers starting Saturday morning in the west. These will track east and taper off.

Today: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: Mid to upper 60s inland shorelines, upper 60s to low 70s inland

Friday: Partly cloudy and warm

>Highs: Low to mid 70s

Saturday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

Sunday: Mostly sunny and warmer

>Highs: Upper 70s

Monday: A mix of sun/clouds and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Tuesday: A mix of sun/clouds and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Low to mid 80s

Wednesday: Cloudy, breezy with scattered showers and thundershowers

>Highs: Mid to upper 70s

